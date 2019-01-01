Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PINECREST (CBSMiami) – The Village of Pinecrest is making a change to help the environment.

The Village Council unanimously passed a law that prohibits the use, sale and distribution of plastic straws in Pinecrest.

That means they can’t be sold in supermarkets or distributed at restaurants. Additionally, visitors cannot bring them into the village for parties or picnics.

The law came into effect on January 1st, 2019. It was passed during a Village Council meeting in October.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use biodegradable or reusable straws.