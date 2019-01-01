  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PINECREST (CBSMiami) – The Village of Pinecrest is making a change to help the environment.

GettyImages 980583358 Pinecrest Law Banning Plastic Straws Comes Into Effect With New Year

Paper straws. (Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Village Council unanimously passed a law that prohibits the use, sale and distribution of plastic straws in Pinecrest.

That means they can’t be sold in supermarkets or distributed at restaurants.  Additionally, visitors cannot bring them into the village for parties or picnics.

The law came into effect on January 1st, 2019. It was passed during a Village Council meeting in October.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use biodegradable or reusable straws.

