MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new all-day neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered.

Dulce Vida Mexican Restaurant is the new addition located at 642 Sixth St. in Flamingo Lummus.

Wrapped in flour tortillas, shrimp and fish tacos come with chipotle mayo and Mexican slaw while the steak, al pastor and brisket tacos are loaded with your choice of toppings (like cotija cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and salsa). Steak tostadas, elote en vaso, a breakfast burrito, and coffee are also on the menu. You can view the spot’s full offerings here.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Dulce Vida Mexican Restaurant has been warmly received by patrons.

Mario F., who reviewed the new spot on Dec. 11, wrote, “I had the shrimp Mexican cocktail en vaso, and it’s the best I’ve had in a long time. The sauce has a little kick to it — but it was just right. If you’re looking for great Mexican food, you should try this place.”

And Jasmyn S. noted, “It has yummy, authentic, and cheap Mexican [food]. Their shrimp and brisket tostadas and tacos are not to be missed! What a perfect neighborhood addition to SoBe. Can’t wait to try the $2 tacos on Taco Tuesday!”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dulce Vida Mexican Restaurant is open from 7 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.