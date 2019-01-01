Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new cocktail bar and Latin American spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood.

It’s Barter Wynwood, the new arrival is located at 255 N.W. 27th Terrace. Located in the Art District, this spot offers modern Latin cuisine, vintage goods and inspired cocktails that look like works of art, plus event space.

Try the Horchata Fusion with rum and rumchata, finished with mango puree and almond, with brown sugar and nutmeg rim; or the Yellow Submarine with tequila, passionfruit, basil, agave and lime juice. Since opening, it has hosted trade shows and music nights and offers a daily happy hour from 5–8 p.m.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Barter Wynwood is gradually winning over fans, one cocktail at a time.

Pierina A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 23, wrote, “The mushroom ceviche is probably one of the best vegetarian ceviches I have ever had, and the portions are a great deal for the price.”

Yelper Lisandra P. shared, “The drinks and overall atmosphere made for a very pleasant experience! I even got to witness an intense but lively game of Jenga, which only added to the welcoming, enjoyable night out at this hipster [bar] meets old school vibe.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Barter Wynwood is open from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5 p.m.–3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday.)