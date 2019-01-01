Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing its search for two people missing off a boat off the Jupiter Inlet.

The agency said in a news release that they’re looking for a 9-year-old Haitian girl and a Bahamian national who is a suspected migrant smuggler.

They were aboard an 18-foot boat that capsized Sunday with 11 people onboard about 46 miles away from the coast of Jupiter.

Officials say the boat capsized during an apparent migrant smuggling venture from Freeport, Bahamas, to Miami.

A Good Samaritan boat spotted nine people in the water who had been aboard the vessel and called for help.

