Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver lost control, jumped a small ledge, and plunged into a lake in Miami Lakes early Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call around 1:30 a.m. that a car had gone into the water off Jacaranda Lane. When rescue crews arrived, the car was fully submerged.

The department’s underwater recovery team dove in and rescued those inside. There were multiple people in the car, but police have not said how many.

The car has been removed from the water and towed away. The cause of the crash is under investigation.