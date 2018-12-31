Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you have a little too much to drink while ringing in the new year, and don’t have a someone to get you home safely, AAA is there to help.

The AAA Auto Club has teamed up with Budweiser to offer their annual ‘Tow to Go’ program which offers a confidential ride home and tow – both free of charge. You don’t even have to be a AAA member.

The Tow to Go program will provide safe rides home to intoxicated drivers from now to Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019.

Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 25,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.

‘Tow to Go’ should be used as a last resort option. The automobile group urges drivers to plan ahead for the holiday if they will be out drinking. This means choosing a designated driver, staying where you are celebrating, using a cab or ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft or finding another form of sober transportation.

If you think you might need a ‘Tow to Go’, the number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. Put it in your phone now just in case you need it later.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines: