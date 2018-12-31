Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — The number of sexual offenders and predators living in Florida has risen by more than 50 percent in the last 13 years.

A new state report shows that nearly 29,000 registered sex offenders and predators now reside in the state. That’s an increase of 53 percent since 2005. Orange County, home to Orlando, had the highest total number of sex offenders and predators in the state with 2,299.

Sex offenders and predators are people who have been convicted of certain sexual offenses. Court designates certain offenders as sex “predators” if they are deemed an “extreme threat” to public safety because they have targeted children or engaged in physical violence against their victims.

Sex offenders and predators are required to register with the state.