  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Sex Offenders, Sexual Predators

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — The number of sexual offenders and predators living in Florida has risen by more than 50 percent in the last 13 years.

A new state report shows that nearly 29,000 registered sex offenders and predators now reside in the state. That’s an increase of 53 percent since 2005. Orange County, home to Orlando, had the highest total number of sex offenders and predators in the state with 2,299.

Sex offenders and predators are people who have been convicted of certain sexual offenses. Court designates certain offenders as sex “predators” if they are deemed an “extreme threat” to public safety because they have targeted children or engaged in physical violence against their victims.

Sex offenders and predators are required to register with the state.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s