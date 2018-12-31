Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When it comes to South Florida on New Year’s Eve, there is never a lack of options for things to do.

Miami is known as one of the biggest party cities in the world and it never fails to impress the crowd looking to have a blast as they ring in a new year.

Whether you’d rather by the beach on Ocean Drive or A1A, at some trendy spot in midtown or enjoying a family event at a public park, there is something for virtually every crowd.

Here are just a few of things going on in Miami for New Year’s Eve.

Bayfront Park – Always a popular event and free to attend, the fun starts at Bayfront Park at 8 p.m.

Locals and tourists alike love to see Miami’s Big Orange “Mr. Neon” rise to the top of the InterContinental Hotel as the clock strikes midnight while fireworks go off over Biscayne Bay.

It really doesn’t get more Miami than this.

Based on traffic volume entering the Downtown area from Brickell Avenue, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Brickell Avenue at SE 7th and SE 5th Streets will be re-routed West bound in preparation for temporary road closures and Biscayne Blvd at NE 6th Street will also be re-routed West bound in preparation for temporary road closures.

Miami police say a temporary traffic shut-down at Biscayne Blvd Southbound at NE 5th Street and NE 2nd Avenue Eastbound will be implemented.

The Wharf Miami – Make sure to bring your appetite if you’re thinking of attending this all-inclusive party on the Miami River.

Food options will include goodies from Garcia’s Seafood Open-Air Fish Market & Raw Bar, CRACKED by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, La Santa Taqueria, MOJO Donuts, King Of Racks BBQ & Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream.

There will also be live music and a fireworks show at midnight. This event is strictly for those 21 and older.

W Miami Rooftop – Panoramic views of Miami’s beautiful skyline and flowing premium cocktails are a few of the perks for those who spend their New Year’s Eve at the W Miami in Brickell.

Bringing some of New York City’s Times Square experience to South Florida, the W has planned an evening of special performances and fun surprises taking place 50 floors up. This is another 21+ party.

CityPlace Doral – Fun for the whole family is offered at CityPlace Doral. Dinner, live music, entertainment and of course fireworks will be provided starting at 8:30 p.m. There are a multitude of restaurants depending on what your family is in the mood for, with many offering their own New Year’s Eve specials and events.

Live performances from Latin fusion band Tairon Augilera will be held on the Plaza and a large video display board will help everyone countdown to midnight.