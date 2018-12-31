Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A mother is facing charges after a 4-year-old shot reportedly shot a 7-year-old at her home.

A Palm Beach judge ordered 27-year-old Frandreka Washington be held on a $120,000 bond during a first appearance hearing over the weekend.

Investigators say two children were playing with a loaded gun inside Washington’s Pahokee home when it went off.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s officials said the child was flown to a hospital and remained in critical condition.

Washington has been charged with child neglect and resisting arrest. Her public defender challenged the probable cause affidavit during the hearing, saying one of the children and a man brought the gun inside the house. It’s unclear whether Washington is the mother of both children.