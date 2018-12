Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly overnight shooting behind an auto parts store.

It happened just before 2 a.m. behind the Delta Auto Parts on NW 27th Avenue and NW 4th Street.

Miami Fire Rescue took the critically injured man to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators are still looking for the gunman and trying to figure out what led to the shooting.