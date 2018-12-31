  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The end of the year is a time when most people will take a look back and reflect on the past twelve months.

2018 brought all kinds of news stories here in South Florida.

From the tragedy in Parkland to the bridge collapse at FIU, another election recount and another busy hurricane season, South Florida once again found itself with a consistent spot in the news cycle.

Looking back over the past 365 days, these were the ten most-read stories on CBSMiami.com.

PARKLAND SHOOTING

The shocking sounds and images that began to come from the Parkland, Florida high school on Valentines Day had a strong and profound impact on everyone.

school shooting1 Looking Back: CBS Miamis Most Read Stories Of 2018

Students file out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High during shooting investigation. (Source: CBS4)

The story: Florida Shooting: Suspect In Custody, At Least 17 Dead

PRIESTS CAUGHT PERFORMING SEX ACTS

It was as strange as it was salacious when Chicago-area priests were charged with Lewd and Lascivious behavior and Indecent Exposure after being caught performing a sexual act inside a car parked on a Miami Beach street.

priest arrest mug shots Looking Back: CBS Miamis Most Read Stories Of 2018

Diego Berrio (left) and Edwin GiraldoCortez were arrested after being caught performing a sexual act inside a car on Miami Beach. (Source: Miami-Dade County Corrections)

The story: ‘There Are No Tints On The Window’: Miami Beach Police After Two Priests Caught Performing Sex Act In Car

FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Six people died and several others were injured after a newly installed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed on multiple cars traveling on a busy roadway below. Ultimately, the story would lead to questions about the structure being built and how it was inspected.

gettyimages 932513834 594 screen Looking Back: CBS Miamis Most Read Stories Of 2018

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th Street in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The story: FIU Bridge Collapse: Four Dead, 8 Cars Trapped Underneath

FBI CATCHES PACKAGE BOMB SUSPECT 

The nation was on edge after a large amount of package bombs were mailed throughout the country to top Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump. A quick and thorough investigation by the FBI led them to South Florida where they apprehended Cesar Sayoc.

Cesar Sayoc mail bomb suspect

Cesar Sayoc (credit: Broward County Police)

Story: Fingerprint Led FBI To Package Bomb Suspect Cesar Sayoc

BROWARD ELECTIONS RULING 

As the 2018 Midterm Election mess in Broward County rolled on, Florida Governor Rick Scott sued Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes in order to access voting records. The lawsuit in Broward filed against Snipes claimed that her office was withholding crucial voter information and has blocked access to the office. A judge ultimately ruled in Scott’s favor.

rick scott Looking Back: CBS Miamis Most Read Stories Of 2018

Rick Scott speaks to the media outside the Governor’s mansion in Tallahassee. (Source: CBS4)

The story: Judge Rules In Gov. Scott’s Favor In Broward Elections Records Request

THREE BIG FLORIDA RECOUNTS 

Election Day didn’t provide results for three of the biggest races inside the State of Florida. As Tuesday night turned into Wednesday morning, it became clear that recounts were likely coming in Florida’s races for governor, senator and agriculture commissioner.

florida governor election opponents Looking Back: CBS Miamis Most Read Stories Of 2018

Republican Ron DeSantis (left) and Democrat Andrew Gillum (right) ran for Florida Governor in November’s election. (Source: CBS4)

The story: Florida’s Governor, Senate, Ag Races May Be Subjected To Recount

“TERRIFYING” HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael was the strongest storm to ever hit the Florida Panhandle and the stories and accounts from those who braved the brunt of the Category 4 hurricane were downright scary.

gettyimages 1051845118 Looking Back: CBS Miamis Most Read Stories Of 2018

Downed powerlines are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. (Source: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The story: ‘It Was Terrifying’: Panhandle Resident On Hurricane Michael’s Frightening Fury

HORSE INSIDE NIGHT CLUB

A horse carried a woman wearing a string bikini into a Miami Beach nightclub because, well, Miami.

horse club Looking Back: CBS Miamis Most Read Stories Of 2018

A Miami Beach club is under fire for horsing around – literally. (Source: Twitter/Joel Franco)

The story: Investigation Underway After Miami Beach Club Caught Horsin’ Around

FEAR OF FLORENCE 

As Hurricane Florence continued to bear down on the Carolina coast, forecasters continuously warned residents in it’s path not to take the storm, and preparation for its impact and aftermath, lightly.

gettyimages 1032223648 Looking Back: CBS Miamis Most Read Stories Of 2018

Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

The story: ‘This One Really Scares Me’: Nat’l Hurricane Center Director On Florence

STONEMAN DOUGLAS STORY OF HEROISM 

As details from the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas slowly trickled out, one story that came on that day was about the heroic efforts of MSD faculty member Aaron Feis, who students said used his body to shield others from flying bullets.

aaron feis Looking Back: CBS Miamis Most Read Stories Of 2018

Aaron Feis (Source: Twitter/MSDEagles)

The story: ‘A Phenomenal Man’: Story Of Heroism From School Coach Comes Amid Nightmare Shooting

 

 

