MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for whoever is responsible for a shooting in Liberty City on Sunday night that injured two people.

It happened near NW 15th Avenue and NW 70th Street around 6:30 p.m.

“We do need the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved,” Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

The shooting happened near a church, a bus stop, apartments, and businesses. For hours, police closed off the intersection so forensics investigators could take pictures and collect evidence. There were evidence markers on a car and there was a bicycle inside the crime scene.

Detectives are leaning on store managers for help piece everything together.

“Our detectives are on the scene looking for any surveillance video or any witnesses that possibly saw what transpired,” Delva said.

“It is still unknown if the suspects were on foot or if this is a drive-by shooting,” she added.

Sunday night’s shooting was blocks away from a deadly shooting in Liberty City early Friday morning. Detectives told us two people were killed and another was injured at an apartment complex near NW 8th Avenue and NW 70th Street. It’s unclear if both are connected.

Police believe neighbors can help find those answers.

“Remember, this can be any one of our family members so it’s very important to come forward and assist us regarding this investigation,” Delva said.

Police told us both victims in Sunday’s shooting are in their 30s.

Investigators want neighbors and witnesses to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.