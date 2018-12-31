  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, New Year's Eve, Patron, Stolen Tequila, Tampa, Tequila

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — One Florida New Year’s Eve party is going to have to do something other than tequila shots.

Sheriff’s deputies in Florida have recovered a half-million dollars in stolen Patron tequila.

Hillsborough Sheriff’s spokesman Danny Alvarez said in a news release that on Sunday night a truck driver hauling the load of tequila had stopped for dinner at the Tampa Truck Stop when he noticed the trailer was no longer attached to his truck.

Deputies began searching and found the semi-trailer at a nearby intersection, where they watched four men transferring the cases of tequila to another box truck.

Alvarez says that before the deputies moved in, the men had transferred over 20 cases from the fully-loaded truck.

They arrested three men at the scene. The fourth fled, but was arrested a short time later.

Alvarez says the load of tequila was worth $507,105.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s