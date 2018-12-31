Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — An early start for some New Year’s Eve pyrotechnics in South Florida.

Authorities worked late Monday afternoon to put out a fire on a 50-foot yacht.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue tweeted that firefighters were fighting the blaze on New Year’s Eve at the Bahia Mar marina in Fort Lauderdale.

Local television stations showed smoke billowing from the yacht which was leaning to a side in the water.

Firefighters doused the boat with water and foam.

By the time that flames were extinguished, the yacht was almost completely submerged.

