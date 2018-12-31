Filed Under:Boat Fire, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Local TV, New Year's Eve, Yacht Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — An early start for some New Year’s Eve pyrotechnics in South Florida.

Authorities worked late Monday afternoon to put out a fire on a 50-foot yacht.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue tweeted that firefighters were fighting the blaze on New Year’s Eve at the Bahia Mar marina in Fort Lauderdale.

Local television stations showed smoke billowing from the yacht which was leaning to a side in the water.

Firefighters doused the boat with water and foam.

By the time that flames were extinguished, the yacht was almost completely submerged.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s