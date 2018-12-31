Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Seven people are going into the new year without a home.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, a duplex on Northwest 15th Court was barely visible, covered in clouds of black smoke.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue said a few people were still inside.

“There were three family members sleeping in the house. They were quickly woken up by a neighbor and they were rushed out of the house. It was two adults and one child,” said Lauderhill Fire Rescue’s Jerry Gonzalez.

Seven renters in the duplex lost everything from clothes to electronics.

Property owner Rosilin Frais said everything he invested in was gone.

“That’s a big loss, for me, for my family you know. I’m a man. I stay like a man but it really hurt, it really, really hurt,” said Frais.

The fire department deemed the home unlivable.

The state fire Marshall’s office has yet to determine the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.