KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – Ringing in a new year isn’t a celebration exclusive to one part of the country.

New York City may be famed for its traditional New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, but in Key West revelers can choose from six zany “drops” planned for midnight Monday, Dec. 31.

They include the descent of a drag queen in a huge woman’s high heel; the lowering of a gigantic man made conch shell; a gargantuan replica of a Key lime wedge “splashing down” into a larger-than-life margarita glass; an offbeat tuna descent; a pirate wench lowered from atop a tall ship’s mast and the newest, the midnight landing of a replica aircraft carrying a “stewardess” at a historic building that housed Pan American Airways’ first ticket office.

All are within walking distance of each other on the subtropical island.

“Here in Key West we love festivities and we love parties, and we know how to ring in the New Year,” said Evalena Worthington, who practiced her pirate wench descent late Saturday at the Schooner Wharf Bar. “We have six events here in Key West, including the lowering of the pirate wench.

“I’m hanging on the top of a 100-foot mast having an awesome time ringing in the New Year,” she added.

