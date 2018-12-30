Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami/AP) — A tragic ending to a man trying to elude officers in South Florida.

Authorities say a man drowned in a canal while fleeing police in Florida.

Miramar Police spokeswoman Tania Rues tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel the man rammed several parked cars and drove away after officers attempted to make a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

Rues says the man then got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

A short time later, a homeowner called 911 about a man drowning in the canal behind his house. Rues says the man in the canal was the fleeing suspect.

The man’s name has not been released. Rues says he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

