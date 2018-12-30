Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking for a place to in Broward to ring in the new year, the Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown may be just what you’re looking for.

The free street festival is full of fun and excitement for both children and adults.

The party begins around 4:30 p.m. on SW 2nd Street between SW 2nd Avenue and SW 5th Avenue.

The midnight countdown will feature Fort Lauderdale’s larger-than-life illuminated anchor at Esplanade Park. The anchor, which debuted in 2015, will descend down from 100 feet in the air above the event’s main stage as the final seconds of 2018 tick down and thousands of revelers usher in the New Year.

The anchor measures 20 feet high and 17 feet wide. It weighs more than 700 pounds and features close to 12,000 color changing LED lights.

In addition to the midnight countdown, there will be music, bounce houses, face painting, and games.

If you’re bringing the little ones and don’t want to stay until midnight, there’s a Kids Countdown 7 p.m.

Click Here for road closures and parking for the event.

Speaking of young children, another kids countdown is happening at the Young At Art Museum at 751 SW 121st Avenue in Davie. Their Rock ‘n Noon Year’s Eve Party kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Enjoy the sparkling apple cider and live entertainment as the clock ticks down to a balloon drop at noon. The party is included in the museum’s admission fee.

For a little old school fun, Xtreme Action Park on Powerline Road in Ft. Lauderdale will be holding a special roller-skating party. The New York Times Square ball drop will be shown on big screens. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental and a champagne toast at midnight.

If you’re in the Hollywood area, you may want to check out the Broadwalk at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. There will be live entertainment at the legendary Hollywood Bandshell starting at 10 p.m.

A little further south in Hallandale Beach, Gulf Stream Park and Casino at 901 S. Federal Highway will be hosting a free party starting at 8 p.m. The live entertainment includes Gipsy Kings, DJ Cardi, and a laser show.