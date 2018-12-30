Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, MDFR. Fire Investigation, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Warehouse Fire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Firefighters responded to an early morning blaze in a warehouse district of Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire broke out at approximately 7 a.m. at 12901 Southwest 122nd Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire and gained entry into the building but were forced back outside.

With so many items inside the building, hoses to combat the fire couldn’t extend far enough through the structure.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and an investigation will be conducted into what started the fire.

One member of MDFR, Lt. Filipe Lay, noted the smell in the air was “not the typical smoke odor” found in a fire.

Lay called the neighborhood a “heavily populated warehouse area” that housed several businesses.

He said two units inside the building were effected by the fire but the rest of the building was spared thanks to the actions of firefighters.

Lay added that at this time it’s unknown what the cost of damage will be, but there is heavy damage to the building and multiple businesses inside.

