MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were killed, a third injured in an early morning shooting at a Miami apartment building.

Police said they received a Shotspotter Alert about gunfire in the area of NW 8th Avenue and 70th Street around 12:30 a.m.

When their officers arrived at an apartment building in the area, they found the bodies of a man and woman. One body was found outside an apartment door, the other was at the foot of the stairs.

A second man who had also been shot was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have not released the names of those who died or said what led to the shooting.

