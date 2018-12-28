Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The latest celeb couple to call South Florida home, at least part of the time, may be Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

West reportedly made a deal to buy a mega-unit in an exclusive Miami Beach condo, according to TMZ. He reportedly checked out the unit while he was in town earlier this month for Art Basel.

TMZ is reporting that he secretly made an offer and surprised Kim with the news on Christmas day.

West reportedly paid $14 million for the 4,700 square foot unit which has four bedrooms, and five and a half bath and sits right on the beach. The unit was originally listed for $15.5 million.

The deal is reportedly set to close next month.