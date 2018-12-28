Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a hero among us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting US Air Force veteran Sgt. George Carbonell.

Carbonell enlisted in the Air Force in 1970 where he served until 1974, then in the reserves until 1993 before retiring as tech sergeant with honors.

During his time he was deployed to Vietnam, a tough and interesting time he said but something he would do all over again if he had to.

“I remember the day I arrived we were attacked and I said this is going to be interesting. Each day I would be supporting the mission, the pilots making sure they were strapped in and ready for go into Vietnam. We lost a lot pilots, it was very sad, we were a family, we were a team. It takes something out of you. When I got home, I continued the service by joining the reserve. It was my pleasure to serve and I’ll do it again if they want to call right now, I’ll go again,” said Carbonell.

Carbonell was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game with his family by his side. Carbonell stood up, thanked the crowd of fans, and hugged and kissed his family who honor and support this a hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you Sgt. George Carbonell for your service.