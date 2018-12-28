Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Residents of Ft. Lauderdale’s Isle of Venice are under a precautionary boil water advisory.

On Thursday evening, crews completed emergency water infrastructure repairs on the isle.

As a precaution, the boil water advisory was issued. It will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink.

Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.