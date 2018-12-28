Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard has ended its search for a 20-year-old British cruise ship entertainer who went overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on Christmas Day.

Arron Hough, who was working on the Harmony of The Seas, went overboard 267 miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The Doral based cruise line said Hough failed to show up for work as scheduled on Christmas Day and crew alerted the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard crews in planes and ships searched more than 3,700 square miles before ending their efforts late Thursday afternoon.

Harmony of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship. It is currently sailing on a seven-night itinerary that departed Fort Lauderdale on December 23rd, with planned port calls to Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Labadee, Haiti.

On December 16, a 22-year-old Georgia man with autism went overboard on a Mexico-bound Carnival Fantasy cruise.

Luke Renner, of the Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek, climbed over a deck rail the day after the ship departed from Mobile, Alabama, according to Carnival Cruise Line. He was traveling with a nonprofit organization that works with disabled adults.

On December 14, a Carnival Victory cruise ship arrived back in Miami after a 26-year-old male passenger went overboard earlier that day, the cruise line said. The man went overboard about 35 miles south of the Florida Keys, officials said.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)