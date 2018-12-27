Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A three-year-old girl remains in the hospital after a terrifying ride on her father’s three-wheeled motorbike.

It happened Wednesday night, around 5:30 p.m., at NE 163rd Street and 6th Avenue.

According to police, a 35-year-old man pulled up to his home on the cycle and went inside. Someone heard the engine start and when the man looked out the window, he says he saw his motorbike heading west and his three-year-old daughter driving it.

The man ran outside and tried to get onto the bike, but ended up being dragged down the street.

Surveillance video shows the man falling off moments before the motorbike crashed into a wall. The man rushed to his daughter who was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.