MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, it’s time to get Miami’s Big Orange ready for its big appearance.

On Thursday, the iconic 35-foot wide neon orange was be installed on the side of the Hotel Intercontinental. The Big Orange will begin its ascent of the hotel’s 400-foot wall on New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. It will reach the top at the stroke of midnight to mark the start of 2019.

It will be the Big Orange’s 33rd annual appearance.

The Big Orange was renamed La Gran Naranja for 2013 when the state marked the 500th anniversary of Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon’s arrival in Florida. He was the first person to introduce oranges, or as he called them “naranjas,” to Florida.

Across the street at Bayfront Park, there will be a huge party complete with live music and entertainment to help an expected crowd of about 150,000 ring in the new year. Admission is free.

While nothing compares to spending New Year’s Eve in Times Square, the New Year’s Eve celebration at Bayfront Park can claim better weather, more comfort and also a bayside fireworks show.