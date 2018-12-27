Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of newly hired school resource officers began training for their new position in Miami-Dade County.

Earlier this month, the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department held a job fair and 60 new officers were hired.

On Thursday, they began training with some team building exercises on the beach.

The purpose of the training is to make sure the future officers are not only mentally ready, but physically ready for the job they’re about to do.

“Safety and security has always been the number one priority to our school board,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “And now with these resources, we can absolutely deploy a professional law enforcement entity to every single school.”

Once training is complete, the officers will be assigned to their respective schools throughout the school year.

The Miami-Dade School District plans to hire another 200 officers.