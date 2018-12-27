  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Amber Diaz
Filed Under:Amber Diaz, Carjacking, Local TV, Miami-Dade Police Department, Shooting, Stolen Truck

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A carjacking in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood led to a man being shot.

The victims were a couple who had just returned to their home at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the couple was unloading groceries from their Dodge Ram pickup truck near Southwest 99th Avenue and 166th Street.

Seemingly out of nowhere, a man jumped into the truck and took off, with several of the doors still open.

Police say that’s when the couple decided to jump into action.

2300 amber pkg live you Man Shot While Chasing After Thief Who Stole His Pickup Truck

Several bullet holes are seen on the driver’s side of this white Honda. (Source: CBS4)

“The husband and wife got into another vehicle and started following the Dodge Ram, just south of 168th Street in the Perrine area,” said Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Carlos Rosario.

Soon after, the couple lost the stolen pickup.

At the same time they say they felt their car was being pelted with what they described as rocks and decided to head back home.

“The husband realized he had a lot of pain in his upper torso,” said Rosario. “He realized he had possibly been shot.”

The couple’s white Honda had five large bullet holes on the hood and the driver’s side, and their Dodge Ram was gone.

Police later found the truck abandoned at 173rd Street and Homestead Avenue.

“Our detectives are working on another area near there with some bullet casings,” Rosario said.

Police say the 44-year-old husband that was shot is in stable condition after being transported to a local area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

