DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A man who was reportedly caught on camera stealing a big screen TV from a Davie Walmart and making his getaway on a scooter has been arrested.

On December 16th, security cameras in the store at 4301 S University Drive captured Michael Flanagan, 36, taking the 48-inch screen Vizio television from the shelf and walking to the fire exit, according to police.

At the fire exit, police say Flanagan waited for about 30 seconds before leaving the store. Store video reportedly shows him getting onto the back of a waiting scooter, driven by another person, and the pair taking off – at one point dropping the TV on the ground.

Flanagan was arrested after police received an anonymous tip of his whereabouts.

During questioning, Flanagan admitted that he stole the TV, according to his arrest report. He reportedly told investigators he was duped by a friend nicknamed “Sharkey” who promised to pay him for the stolen merchandise. Flanagan said he needed the money for food.

He also identified Sharkey as the driver of the scooter.

Flanagan has been charged with shoplifting.