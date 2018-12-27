Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Wellington mall has created a memorial for a police K-9 killed there in the line of duty on Christmas Eve.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says Cigo did his job and “saved those deputies lives” on Monday afternoon at the Wellington Green Mall. Deputies acting on a tip were pursuing two suspects wanted for attempted first-degree murder and tracked them to the mall.

As deputies confronted the men outside the mall, 28-year-old suspect Giovany Alvarez ran and Cigo chased him. Alvarez fired multiple times, striking the dog. Deputies returned fire, wounding Alvarez.

He gave his life to save others. He’s a good boy and he will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace #K9Cigo pic.twitter.com/7Snb2LvVFt — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 25, 2018

Now the mall has created a memorial for Cigo in the parking lot. Marketing Manager Rachelle Crain tells the Palm Beach Post visitors can leave mementos.

The sheriff’s office is also planning a memorial service.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)