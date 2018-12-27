Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were pulled from a car by good Samaritans after a fiery crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened around 2 a.m. in on NW 52nd Avenue at NW 177th Street.

The driver lost control and hit a tree before crashing through a fence on a church’s property. Both the driver and passenger were trapped in the car as it began to catch fire.

Neighbors who live across the street heard the crash and ran to help.

“It was just instinct,” said “Iman” who pulled the driver from the car.

“I thought it was just the guy and then I saw the girl. That’s when the car went on fire. We were scared because the car was on fire and we thought it was going to explode. My neighbor came and helped me out. I grabbed a knife from my house and it was just crazy, it was surreal,” she added.

The good Samaritans used the knife to cut the passenger out of her seat belt and pull her to safety before the car was engulfed in flames.

Both male driver and his female passenger were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, no word on their conditions.