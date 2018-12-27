Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities in the British Virgin Islands are investigating the death of a Pembroke Pines cardiologist whose body was found in the waters near Tortola.

Jason Horgan told the Sun Sentinel his 65-year-old father Joseph Horgan had traveled to Tortola earlier this month to check on the repairs to his 46-foot (14-meter) catamaran. The boat was damaged in 2017 by Hurricane Irma.

Royal Virgin Islands police tell the newspaper the boat was found without Horgan aboard.

His body was located on Dec. 20. The agency is investigating the man’s “sudden death.”

The elder Horgan ran his private practice from Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines near Fort Lauderdale.

His son said his father was compassionate and generous, sending truckloads of supplies to help hurricane victims.

