KEY BISCAYNE (CBSMiami) – Another clue in the mystery of a human skull found in a popular South Florida park.

In April 2012, a Bill Baggs State Park biologist was clearing non-native plant species when she found what appeared to be a human skull located between the trail and the tree line.

The county’s Medical Examiner’s Office performed an examination and determined that the skull was that of a human.

The skull was sent to the University of Florida’s Anthropology Department for further evaluation. They were able to determine the remains was of a female who was most likely over the age of 60 at the time of death. They also noted that no evidence of trauma was present.

The Forensic Investigative Genetics Department at the University of North Texas tested the skull and found the DNA was consistent with a female contributor.

The investigators collaborated with a forensic artist to create a facial reconstruction of the skull in attempts to identify the deceased person.

Police ask that if you recognize her, please contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).