MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Northwest Miami-Dade early Wednesday morning.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was shot and later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital, two others were grazed by bullets.

The shooting took place at around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of NW 62nd Street, police said.

Those grazed by bullets are a 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

Police said one person had been detained for questioning.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

