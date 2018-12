Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a person was stabbed at an ambulance company in northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened overnight at the AMC Medical Transportation center along NW 66th Street and 74th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the injured person was airlifted to the hospital.

Police have not released the person’s condition or said what led to the stabbing.