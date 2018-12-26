Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A federal judge has set bond at a million dollars for Pembroke Pines man accused of posting detailed bomb-making instructions to online sites frequented by extremists.

An attorney for Tayyab Ismail, 34, entered a plea of not guilty and asked for a jury trial. As for the high bond, Ismail’s attorney will have the opportunity to ask for a lesser bond at a future hearing.

For now, Ismail will remain in custody.

Ismail posted the illegal bomb instructions on at least five occasions between July and September, according to an FBI affidavit.

The FBI said Ismail also posted numerous other messages of support for the Islamic State and did searches on how to build bombs.

“You are surrounded by methods to hit them. Kill the devil’s soldiers without hesitation. Make them bleed even in their own homes,” read one message Ismail is accused of sharing online. “There are plenty of methods to attack my brother.”

One of the bomb-making videos Ismail allegedly shared online showed an instructor with a black scarf covering his face and wearing military fatigues. The video on how to make a bomb in a kitchen also shows a black flag in the background that the FBI says is associated with the Islamic State group.

The FBI affidavit says explosives experts believe the bomb instructions posted by Ismail were accurate and could lead someone to build a dangerous device.

There is no evidence that Ismail actually had live explosives, according to the affidavit.

Ismail is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan. The charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence if he is convicted.