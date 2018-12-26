Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade firefighters made quick work of an overnight night building fire.

The call came in just before 1:30 a.m.

When the fire crew arrived at the building at NW 29th Avenue and NW 46th Street they found flames coming from the back corner.

The firefighters pulled a fire hose around the building and were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was in the building at the time the fire started and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.