TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – It was not a Merry Christmas for lottery players hoping to hit it big.

There was no top prize winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The Christmas night jackpot was $321 million. The drawing was on the fifth on Christmas night.

The winning numbers were 2, 8, 42, 43, 50 and the Mega Ball number was 6.

One ticket sold in Florida matched four out of the five numbers and the Mega Ball number to win $10,000.

The jackpot for this Friday’s drawing has been raised to $348 million.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

