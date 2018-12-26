Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after allegedly threatening a store clerk with a loaded rifle in Lauderhill.

Police said it happened Thursday, December 20 at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the Lauderhill Supermarket, located in the 2000 block of Northwest 49th Avenue.

The arrest report says Robert Miller, 60, walked into the store to buy 2 packs of cigarettes and became upset after his smokes were priced $1 more than what he expected to pay.

It was at that point that Miller engaged the clerk with a verbal argument, police said.

Miller repeatedly shouted to the clerk to “Come on and fight,” but the clerk did not want to fight and told Miller to leave the store, according to the arrest report.

Miller eventually left the store, but not before telling the clerk that he would come back, police said.

A few moments later, police said Miller returned with a rifle in hand and allegedly pointed the firearm at the clerk saying, “You must not know who I am, you must know who I am.”

Fearing for his life the clerk began to call 911, as Miller walked out of the store, police said.

Miller was apprehended by police outside the establishment without incident and taken to the Broward County Main Jail.

He faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Improper Exhibition of a Firearm.