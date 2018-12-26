Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A father and his 3-year-old daughter were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a 3-wheeled motorcycle crash.

Miami-Dade County Police units responded to the block of 16300 NE 6th Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. where they found the crashed motorcycle next to a gas station.

Police said it all started when the father parked the motorcycle outside his house, went inside and then came out after hearing the vehicle’s engine running.

Investigators say the father came out of the house to find the child driving the vehicle. The father ran after it, but could not catch up.

The child was thrown off the vehicle and was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The father sustained injuries when he tried to stop the motorcycle and help his daughter.

The 35-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was being treated Wednesday night.

No word on the child’s condition at this time.