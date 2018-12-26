Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting at a gas station on Christmas.

It happened at the Westar station on West Broward Boulevard, just west of downtown Ft. Lauderdale.

The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later. That person’s name has not been released.

Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting was the result of a robbery or something else.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.