MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police are looking for two people in connection with the robbery or a 43-inch TV from a Walmart.

Surveillance cameras captured a man walking out of the store with the large TV, as someone on a scooter was waiting for him.

As they try to leave, you can see the man struggling to hold on to the TV and drops it.

Video surveillance shows the man quickly picking it up as they drive away.

If you recognize the man, please call police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).