MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An eight-year-old girl who was shot by her Coast Guard dad last week in their Homestead home has died.

McKenna Presnar died Tuesday morning.

Her father, John Presnar, also shot and killed his wife and seven-year-old son on December 16th before killing himself.

Experts say domestic violence incidents normally go up during the holidays.

“Typically I get about 30 calls a day for help,” said Somy Ali. “I’m getting about 80 calls a day for help during this time of the season.”

Ali is an advocate for domestic violence survivors and the founder of the non-profit group No More Tear.

She urges people to do something if they suspect domestic abuse.

“I think as a society we’re apathetic, we don’t want to get involved, we deem it to be not our business and there are a lot of signs, a lot of red flags,” she said. “We need to reach out, we need to get involved, we must, must must, try to get them help.”

Presnar was an active duty Coast Guard member who worked as an electronics technician at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach. He served in the US Coast Guard since March of 2001.