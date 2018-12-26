  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a missing man off Marathon.

The US Coast Guard said 52-year-old Carlos Garcia-Cruz was reported missing Tuesday by his girlfriend.

Garcia-Cruz was last on a blue and white personal watercraft, he was wearing a life jacket.

Garcia-Cruz’s girlfriend said he left Marathon on Saturday and was expected to return on Christmas Eve.

A search plane from Coast Guard Air Station Miami has been launched to aid in the search.

