MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There are a lot of reasons why holiday time is many people’s favorite time of year.

From spending time with family to the food and the gifts, there are plenty of things for everyone to enjoy.

One of the best parts of the holidays that can actually be enjoyed any time of year are the movies.

Christmas movies have become as much a part of the holidays as Christmas trees and mistletoe.

With so many great Christmas movies out there, it’s not easy to put them in any kind of order.

Instead, we’ve collected a group of Christmas movies that fall into several different categories. You can be the judge of which ones may be better than others.

TRADITIONAL

It’s A Wonderful Life

A Christmas Story

Miracle On 34th Street

Holiday Inn

CARTOONS

Frosty The Snowman

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

The Muppet Christmas Carol

FAMILY

Jingle All The Way

Home Alone/Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

The Nightmare Before Christmas

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The Santa Clause

Jack Frost

COMEDIES

Elf

Gremlins

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Bad Santa

Trading Places

Just Friends

Friday After Next

A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas

TAKE PLACE DURING CHRISTMAS