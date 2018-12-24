Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The last weekend before Christmas brought millions of shoppers to stores across the nation.

Waiting until the last minute wasn’t so bad for Priscilla Montiel.

“Luckily we got everything. We finished up pretty quick. A lot of people but, you know, two hours later we got it over with,” Montiel said.

She and Ivan Davila joined thousands of others at Dolphin Mall Sunday for last minute shopping for relatives.

“My brothers, my mom, the family,” Davila said.

Liliam Trujillo is another shopper who showed up to Dolphin Mall Sunday.

“Christmas gifts and some other things we needed,” Trujillo said.

This was her second attempt at finishing the holiday shopping season for her family.

“Today (Sunday) was okay. Yesterday (Saturday), we had to return back home,” Trujillo said.

The National Retail Federation believes 134 million people throughout the nation packed stores on what some call Super Saturday. That the last Saturday before Christmas.

Trujillo told us Sunday shopping was less stressful.

“We came earlier so it was better, “ Trujillo said.

As of Sunday night, The National Retail Federation expected about 70% of people to be done with holiday shopping.

If some shoppers feel some stores were not as packed, that’s because many have been pushing online deals as well which could be paying off big time.

Adobe Analytics expects $126 Billion to be spent on online shopping this holiday season.