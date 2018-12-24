Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — More than 164,000 pounds of “Jennie-O” raw ground turkey products have been recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The products were shipped to Florida, Arizona, California, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The Jennie-O Turkey Store products have markings saying to use or freeze by Nov. 12 or 13. The recall includes plain ground turkey and turkey with taco or Italian seasonings.

Food safety officials are worried that some contaminated turkey may be in people’s freezers. The recalled products have the tag P-579 marked on the lower left corner of the front of the package.

The USDA says the recall was part of an investigation into a November salmonella outbreak that involved 216 patients in 38 states.

