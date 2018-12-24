Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach man said his wife just barely escaped injury when a second story balcony collapsed on Miami Beach.

The concrete slab came tumbling down, crushing the roof of a car below, at 8425 Harding Avenue late Sunday morning.

Tony Garcia said his wife had just got out of her car, which was next to the one that was smashed, and walked under the balcony just minutes before it fell. He added a difference of a few minutes and she could have been seriously injured.

“It’s amazing how fate works,” he said.

It was Garcia who called 911 for help.

“I heard a sound like I never heard before and then screaming,” said Garcia.

He said he saw four people in the street in pain and he told them help was coming.

Another neighbor, Eduardo Figueredo, said he saw them on the balcony before it collapsed.

“The four of them were outside smoking and it didn’t hold the weight,” he said.

“Three of them fell on the floor over here, the lady got stuck, her knee got stuck between the balcony and the car. The police came and she wasn’t in pain until they started moving the car around, cutting the car so she could pull the leg out of the car,” said Carlos Borelly.

Two of the injured went to Mount Saini Medical Center, one to Aventura Hospital and one to Jackson Memorial Hospital. All were listed as stable.