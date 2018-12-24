Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) — Interested in getting intel on the newest restaurants and bars to hit Miami Beach? From a brunch spot with games to fusion cuisine and cocktails, read on for a list of what’s new in town.

Limonada Bar + Brunch

Photo: NATALIE J./Yelp

A new addition to Flamingo Lummus, Limonada Bar + Brunch is a New American spot, offering tacos, breakfast and more at 825 Washington Ave.

When life gives you lemons, eat, drink and play foosball and pingpong at Limonada Bar. This eatery serves up American and Mexican fare with a twist, according to its website.

Try brunch items like avocado toast, buttermilk pancakes and make-your-own omelets. There are also meat and seafood entrees like the Southern Duchess (fried chicken, waffles and syrup) and seafood mariscada (shrimp, mussels and salmon with coconut milk, onions, peppers, tomato and a saffron sauce). Check out the menu here.

Yelper Genesis R., who reviewed it on Nov. 11, wrote, “Such a cute place, and it has a fun environment! The bottomless brunch drink specials are awesome and run all day.”

Andaz Miami Beach

PHOTO: RENE R./YELP

Now open at 1435 Alton Road in Flamingo Lummus is Andaz Miami Beach, an Indian eatery. Yelpers are fans: it’s got five stars out of 14 reviews, so far.

At Andaz Miami Beach, expect fine Indian dining and a variety of curry dishes that can be made with chicken, goat, lamb or shrimp.

Vegetarian dishes include dal tadka, yellow lentils with cumin, ginger, garlic, curry leaves and mustard seeds; and baingan bharta, eggplant cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and garam masala. For dessert, try the gulab jamun (a sweet, milk solid-based dough) or homemade mango ice cream. View the full menu here.

Yelper Christina B. noted, “Everything we ordered was delicious: the chicken tikka masala, daal, savory garlic naan and the lamb madras that melt in your mouth! To top it off, the service and staff are first class.”

Delicious Raw

Photo: kIRSTEN H./Yelp

New to 1828 Bay Road in Bayshore is Delicious Raw, a vegan and vegetarian spot. This is one of six locations.

According to its website, “Delicious Raw is a sanctuary for anyone who wants to improve their well-being and quality of life.” But you don’t need to be a vegan or vegetarian to appreciate the plant-based options at this 1,500-square-foot eatery and juice bar.

The menu offers breakfast items, fusion bowls, raw juices, smoothies and more. The raw pesto bowl, vegan egg salad and Nobl vegan burger are among Yelpers’ favorites.

Kirsten B., wrote, “I got the iced Mocha Chaga Latte, which tastes amazing. It has espresso, almond milk, chaga, cacao and maple syrup. Delicious Raw is a wonderful spot to just chill, catch up with a friend or get your health on!”

The Jim & Neesie

PHOTO: BRENDA P./YELP

Stroll past 3120 Collins Ave. in Oceanfront and you’ll find The Jim & Neesie, a cocktail bar and New American restaurant.

This spot is part of Generator Hostel Miami’s old-school-glam-meets-Cuban vibe. The menu features fusion cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. After a day at the beach, stop by for light snacks, burgers or seafood.

“We came here [on] our last night in Miami Beach and ordered oysters, a kale salad, cheeseburger and yellow fin — all made to perfection,” shared Yelper Mark T. “If you’re looking for a great bar with unbeatable drinks and food, go here!”