TALLAHASSEE (CBSMIAMI/CNN) – Santa Claus could get a run for his money this year, with money being the operative word.

The goodies in his sleigh may not be quite as impressive as the goods up for grabs in the Mega Millions lottery.

The jackpot for Christmas night’s drawing stands at $321 million. If taken in a one-time lump sum payout, it would be about $193.7 million.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing Saturday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.